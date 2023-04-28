Lakeville students immersed in French language, daily life
Learning a foreign language is a skill that opens doors in life, business and travel.
Several Lakeville North and Lakeville South students learned the value of their French language and culture studies earlier this month when they traveled to France for a rare immersion experience.
The students stayed with host families and spoke in French almost exclusively over the 10-day trip.
Because of their language fluency, the students were able to experience a side of French culture that most American tourists cannot.
They stayed with host families and attended a French school for most of the trip, allowing them to discover and learn about cultural differences and how, at the root, people are all just the same.
“Anyone can be a tourist, but few people have the opportunity to really participate in the daily life of people living in another country,” said longtime Lakeville French teacher Anne Muske. “Between the families they lived with and the students they met at the school, the Lakeville students made lifelong friends.”
Muske said the Lakeville French program is the only one in District 194 that includes a family stay in every one of its travel abroad programs.
“Even though my time spent in France was short, I gained so much knowledge from being immersed in a culture distinctly different from what I’ve known my whole life,” Lakeville North junior Logan Sorsveen said. “This trip brought a new understanding of reality for me, and opened my mind to different possibilities of life.”
The program was organized by Language & Friendship, a Bloomington-based company whose mission is to serve language teachers and their students and to promote global citizenship through quality educational programs including short-term travels, language-immersion family stays, and hosting opportunities.
Students spent six nights living with host families, attending school in the community of Viry-Châtillon.
Lakeville North junior Rylee Hunt said her host sister was the same age as her, which meant she could make new friends that were her age, too.
“I met her friends that went to another school, her dance friends, and her school friends and classmates,” she said. “The people I was so grateful to meet impacted my trip in the best way possible.”
Hunt said the most important part of the trip was improving her French fluency with her host family.
“Breaking down barriers to understand their culture and a new way of life has opened the doors to comprehending those that are different yet the same,” Hunt said.
“Exposing yourself to a new cultural experience is beneficial for anyone,” Lakeville South senior Abby Maatz said. “I learned so much about myself and others on this trip.”
She said among the things she learned was French people can’t drive until they are 18 years old, it is unheard of for students to work, and college is mainly free.
“This … really opened my eyes to a new culture and taught me more about the language,” said student Lakeville North junior Kaylynn Baumgard. “Staying with a family was a whole new experience that pushed me deeper into French culture. They taught me a lot of their customs and traditions that you couldn’t learn in a classroom. … Seeing how teens live in a different country and seeing how dedicated they are to school changed how I want to act at school now.”
“On the first day it was hard to understand everything, but over time you start to understand by words used repeatedly, gestures and facial expressions,” said Lakeville North junior Nicole Beach.
She said the homestay was intimidating, but her host family always made sure she was comfortable and helped her understand if she didn’t get anything.
“I am super grateful to them and I hope they had as much fun as I did,” Beach said.
Beach said she and her host sister would talk for hours after school about their interests and favorite characters from movies and television shows.
She said the school schedule was different than in Lakeville, saying that the school day is longer and some days a class will last two hours for more in-depth instruction.
In addition to the family stay, the students visited Paris extensively.
They had guided tours of the Louvre and other museums, the Cathédrale de Notre Dame and other churches, the Eiffel Tower, and more. They experienced traditional French cuisine at nearly every turn and distinctive neighborhoods.
Beach said the architecture and museum art was fascinating.
“Each painting I ran into had a story and a place in each museum,” she said.
They also found their own stories in the people and places they went.
“The amount I learned in just a week about culture, traditions, and the French language is something I will never forget,” Baumgard said. “The experiences, friendships, and new family I made will never go away.”
“It gives people a broader outlook, and better cultural understanding,” Maatz said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone because you can always be a tourist but you may never get the chance to spend time as a local, which I think was the most rewarding part of the whole trip.”
“This trip helped me open up more and make a new friend across the world,” Beach said. “I’m glad I went. I learned so much. It was worth it and I would do it again. I would recommend anyone trying to learn a language to go with a host family or even just visit the country. You get to hear the language around you all the time and have a better feel for the culture, history and customs.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
