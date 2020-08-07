The Burnsville office of U.S. Rep. Angie Craig received a bomb threat Monday, according to Burnsville Police.
The police department responded to the office in the 12900 block of Harriet Avenue near Interstate 35W and searched the area with the assistance of Bloomington Police. No evidence of a bomb was found, Burnsville Police said in a Twitter post.
Staff members of Craig’s office evacuated the building after the threat was received. It was not released how the threat was received since it is part of an ongoing investigation. Craig is running for re-election this fall, seeking a second term.
During the 2018 campaign, Craig’s opponent, former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, said he received a threatening phone call at his Washington, D.C., office.
That led to him holding three town hall events in one day with participants required to register in advance.
Craig has held in-person monthly town hall events since being elected, and moved to online events after the COVID-19 pandemic entered the U.S.
Her opponent in the 2020 election is Tyler Kistner of Prior Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.