av bowl free 0607 web.jpg

Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley is participating in a national program that offers children the chance to bowl for free during the summer months.

 Photo submitted

Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley is offering the Kids Bowl Free program this summer.

Registered children ages 15 and under will receive two free games every day this summer through Sept. 7. There is an optional family pass that allows parents to join in on the free bowling with their children.

“We are following our preparedness plan to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Chris Loth of Bogart’s.

For more information and to register, visit www.bogartsentertainmentcenter.com/kids-bowl-free. Bogart’s Entertainment Center is at 14917 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley.

