Bogart’s 23nd annual Chili Cook Off will be Super Bowl Sunday/Big Game Sunday on Sunday, Feb. 7. The contest is free to enter with doors opening at 3 p.m., judging starting at 4 p.m. and done by game time at 5:20 p.m.
Chili winners and silent auction winners will be announced during halftime of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. There will be prizes and trophies for those who finish in first, second and third places, along with a prize for People’s Choice.
Cost is $10 for an endless bowl of chili. There will be a silent auction, prize drawing and meat raffles.
Net proceeds benefit Rosemount and Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organizations, which help military service members and their families.
Bogart’s is located at 14917 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley.
To put one’s name on the list to attend, call 651-231-4342.
