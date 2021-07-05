The Dakota County Sheriff's Office was on the scene at Lake Marion in Lakeville at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday assisting Lakeville Fire and Police of a reported drowning when a body was recovered, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office reported no other details.
More will be added to this story as more information is released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.