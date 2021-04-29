The body of a 39-year-old Minneapolis man was found Monday in a culvert under a field approach in Castle Rock Township, according to a release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
The adult male victim was identified as Manuel Mandujano, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found by a passerby at about 9 a.m. Monday one mile east of Chippendale Avenue along 255th Street West.
The death has been ruled a homicide and is under investigtion.
The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Minneapolis Police Department on the investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspicious death is encouraged to contact Det. Sean Qualy at 651-438-4727. Information also can be submitted anonymously at co.dakota.mn.us/lawjustice/tips/pages/default.aspx.
