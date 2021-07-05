The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from Lake Marion at approximately 8:47 p.m. Sunday after a search for a missing person by the Dakota County Sheriff’s and Lakeville Fire departments.
The identity of the victim will not be released until the family is notified, according to a release this morning from the sheriff’s office.
At 7:42 p.m. Sunday, a person was reported missing for about two hours at Lake Marion in Lakeville. The man was last seen on an inflatable device near Antlers Park beach.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeville Fire Department responded and began a search. The fire department utilized a drone and was able to locate the male victim submerged in four feet of water.
The sheriff’s office is the lead agency and continues to investigate the incident.
More information about this story will be posted online as it becomes available.
The Dakota County Sheriff's Office was on the scene at Lake Marion in Lakeville at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday assisting Lakeville Fire and Police of a reported drowning when a body was recovered, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office reported no other details.
More will be added to this story as more information is released.
