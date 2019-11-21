City of Farmington board & commission seats open
Submitted photograph courtesy of the City of Farmington

The City of Farmington has several boards and commissions that make recommendations to the city council. 

The city will accept applications for the following boards and commissions until Dec. 30, 2019:

Economic Development Authority

1 six-year term from 2/1/20 - 1/31/16

Meets fourth Thursday (monthly) 6:30 p.m.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission

2 three-year terms from 2/1/20 - 1/31/23

Meets the second Wednesday (monthly) 7 p.m.

Planning Commission

3 two-year terms from 2/1/20 - 1/31/22

Meets the second Tuesday (monthly) 7 p.m.

Rambling River Center Advisory Board

2 three-year terms from 2/1/20 - 1/31/23

Meets the second Monday (monthly) 9:30 a.m.

Water Board

1 three-year term from 2/1/20 - 1/31/23

Meets the fourth Monday (monthly) 5 p.m.

In order to serve, you must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and resident of Farmington. Commission members are paid annually $30 per meeting attended.

Applications are available at Farmington City Hall, online or call 651-280-6803. 

