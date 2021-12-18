In recognition of Karla Kosel’s commitment to the community and for her outstanding service, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Minnesota has contributed $250 to Kids ‘N Kinship on her behalf as part of the Dollars For Doers program for Blue Cross employees.
Kosel began volunteering to Kids ‘N Kinship in 2013 and donated more than 100 hours this year. As a volunteer, she has been president of the board of directors for the program, assisted with Bowlathon and gala fundraisers, attended program activities, and assisted with committees. She has also been a contributor to the Blue Cross Ally Team working to create a more inclusive and accepting program for all.
“Blue Cross employees donate thousands of volunteer hours in fulfilling our purpose of inspiring change,” said Michael Sammler-Jones, director of internal communications and community relations at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. “Through the Dollars For Doers program, our employees can make an even greater impact on their communities. Blue Cross is pleased to support their efforts.”
As part of the Blue Cross Dollars For Doers program, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota will award $250 to eligible nonprofit organizations for which a Blue Cross employee volunteers 40 hours or more per calendar year.
