This Christmas season will be the first Estelle Helgeson will spend without her beloved husband Duane in nearly 57 years.
During the couple's long, happy marriage, they were close and celebrated with family and friends at church each Christmas season. They entertained youngsters in their neighborhood by dressing up as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and sitting outside their home adorned with festive lights and lawn ornaments on Walnut Street in downtown Farmington. They showed up ready to spread love and cheer each evening a week before Christmas.
“We greeted passersby and passed out candy canes and a whole bunch of teddy bears, and it was fun and we did it as long as we could,” Helgeson said. The couple even offered love to pets by handing out treats to dogs who visited with families who were eager to see the holiday spectacular light display close up.
This year her church, Faith Methodist Church will offer a Blue Christmas Worship at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the church at 710 Eighth St., in downtown Farmington.
The service is will offer quiet music and a time for reflection with candle light for anyone who may need time and space to acknowledge loss and grief during this holiday season.
“It takes time to process a loss and the idea of a blue Christmas service is that it creates a space where people who are going through things can gather together, and when the typical seasonal wish is 'Merry Christmas' or 'Happy Hanukkah,' this season is not always merry or happy and feels joyful so a blue Christmas service provides a space for people to find peace and comfort, light and even joy in the middle of what can be a really difficult time,” Evenson said.
“The reality is that we are all part of the same community and this church wants to be the community and be the church for the community,” Evenson said.
The service welcomes the public to come and experience a loss or grief in private and understand how they are not alone.
Evenson explained she attended a Blue Christmas service years ago, long before she became a minister when she was experiencing difficult times and was invited to attend by a friend at a church.
“I experienced it again after my divorce at the church that I was a member in Fridley and I was invited by the care team and it has been on my mind for years. I said when I became a minister that I would someday provide this kind of service and ministry to people. When I came here I knew Faith had been going through a lot of grieving over all kinds of things, including the changes in the church, the community because with grieving we don’t just do that over people who have died, but about things that have happened in our lives,” Evenson said.
Loss such as a death can be felt harder during the holidays, along with life circumstances like divorce or living far away from loved ones, Evenson said.
The church welcomes the public to come before the service and share in a meal from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
The service will offer ornaments to those in attendance who may wish to write names of loved ones on the tree decorations, or they can take them home to decorate their own tree.
“The blue is color for Advent, in terms of preparing and the blue and purple are the colors of Advent to signify royalty as the church prepares for Jesus who was born as the King, but in the secular world and the rest of the world blue is often a color associated with calm or peace or sadness,” Evenson said.
The lyrics from the song made famous by Elvis called “Blue Christmas” may come to mind.
“It is about a time when some are feeling blue and I have said that to people who are feeling blue or if you are feeling down and the season is not merry for you or a happy one because you have had a loss and something else happening in your life, or if you are remembering something that happened during this time of year, then this is a service that creates space for you,” Evenson said.
The Christmas season can be a healthy time to process grief and be ready to tackle a new year.
“It is a time we have to realize we get to grieve in the same way, and that it is end of one way and the beginning of another,” she said.
Evenson added: “We will have lights from candles with singing and prayer, and we will be recognizing that we are all in this together and you are not alone.”
