An 18-year-old Bloomington resident, who was 17 years old on April 20, 2022, when he allegedly provided a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 15-year-old West St. Paul girl, was charged today in adult Dakota County District Court with third-degree murder. 

A motion to certify Parker Jay Benson, who was 17 years, 9 months old at the time of the alleged offense, was granted, according to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena in a press release.  

