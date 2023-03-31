An 18-year-old Bloomington resident, who was 17 years old on April 20, 2022, when he allegedly provided a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 15-year-old West St. Paul girl, was charged today in adult Dakota County District Court with third-degree murder.
A motion to certify Parker Jay Benson, who was 17 years, 9 months old at the time of the alleged offense, was granted, according to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena in a press release.
The charge is in connection to the incident at about 1 a.m. April 20, 2022, when the 15-year-old was found unconscious and not breathing in her bedroom after taking a fatal dose of fentanyl.
The victim’s mother found the girl face down in her bed and a blue pill next to her, according to the release. The mother started CPR and waited for help.
The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be “fentanyl toxicity.”
Analysis of the victim’s phone, linked a SnapChat user named “Parker,” later identified as Benson, to the sale of four pills for $60 to the victim.
According to the SnapChat after the victim allegedly made the purchase, Benson contacted the victim at around 9:50 p.m. and said “only take like less than a quarter of it.”
“Fentanyl poisoning is a public health crisis and is presently the number one cause of death in the United States of adults ages 18 to 45,” Keena said in a press release. “The state of Minnesota is not immune to this crisis. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (opioid dashboard), in 2021, of the 1,286 drug overdose deaths, at least 920 were opioid-related, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogues. My deepest sympathy is extended to the victim’s family and friends for their great loss.”
Benson made his first appearance on this adult criminal charge today and bail was set at $300,000 without conditions ($200,000 with conditions). Benson’s next court appearance is April 13.
