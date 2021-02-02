Jeylon Elijah Halloway, 13, of Bloomington, died as the result of freshwater drowning, according to a release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Halloway was found unresponsive Jan. 28 after being pulled from Lemay Lake in Eagan.
The Eagan Police Department responded at approximately at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to a call of a missing person who was last seen near the 3000 block of Eagandale Place.
After finding a shoe near the water, officers believed the missing person may have fallen into open water near a drainage culvert.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s dive team responded at approximately 2:15 p.m., and a diver located Halloway underwater within minutes.
Medics began life-saving measures. He was then transported to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
He died in the hospital on Jan. 29.
“The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident and reminds all that ice is not trustworthy,” according to a press release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department.
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
According to a GoFundMe site set up to help pay for the funeral, Halloway was an outgoing, fun-loving and adventurous boy who liked playing video and coding games.
He was a seventh-grader at Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington.
According to the site, Halloway took his dog for a walk, but the dog returned without him.
