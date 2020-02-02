Every two seconds, someone needs blood – whether it’s heart transplant and cancer patients, or accident victims and premature babies. Hospitals are relying on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to roll up their sleeve 2-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Life Time Athletic, 1565 Thomas Center Drive in Eagan.
Thos who are eligible to donate blood are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older—16 with written parental consent (PDF)
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu
While walk-in donors are welcome, donors should make appointments. Visit MBC.ORG to find a community blood drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at the Life Time blood drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.