Every two seconds, someone needs blood – whether it’s heart transplant and cancer patients, or accident victims and premature babies. Hospitals are relying on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to roll up their sleeve 2-7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Life Time Athletic, 1565 Thomas Center Drive in Eagan.

Thos who are eligible to donate blood are:

• In good health

• 17 years or older—16 with written parental consent (PDF)

• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons

• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu

While walk-in donors are welcome, donors should make appointments. Visit MBC.ORG to find a community blood drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at the Life Time blood drive.

