Nativity Episcopal Church in Burnsville will have a Blessing of the Animals on Oct. 3.

Each year near the Feast of St. Francis, Nativity Episcopal Church offers a Blessing of the Animals service, which will be Sunday, Oct. 3, at 4:30 p.m. in the church parking lot at 15601 Maple Island Road, Burnsville. People can bring their pets on a leash or in a protective carrier. The service is 15 minutes.

“Whoever you are, and wherever you find yourself on the journey of faith, you are welcome at Nativity,” said the Rev. Dana Fath Strande, Rector, Nativity Episcopal Church.

