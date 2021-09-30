Each year near the Feast of St. Francis, Nativity Episcopal Church offers a Blessing of the Animals service, which will be Sunday, Oct. 3, at 4:30 p.m. in the church parking lot at 15601 Maple Island Road, Burnsville. People can bring their pets on a leash or in a protective carrier. The service is 15 minutes.
“Whoever you are, and wherever you find yourself on the journey of faith, you are welcome at Nativity,” said the Rev. Dana Fath Strande, Rector, Nativity Episcopal Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.