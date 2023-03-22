Blazing Cats are state floor hockey champs Mar 22, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lakeville/Burnsville/FarmingtonBlazing Cats recently won its first Minnesota State Floor Hockey Championship.The Blazing Cats defeated the New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan team by a score of 15-6 on Saturday, March 18. This was a rematch from the 2022 state championship game.Throughout the season, the Blazing Cats set some records:- Most team goals in a game (27)- Most team goals in a tournament (55)- Most individual goals in a championship game - CadenRoseth - Lakeville South (nine goals)- Most goals by two teams in a game (34)- Most goals by two teams in a championship game (21 - tie) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville/burnsville/farmington Blazing Cats Floor Hockey State Championship Lakeville Burnsville Farmington New Prague/tcu/belle Plaine/ Jordan Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan family's lawsuit alleges harassment, negligence preceded suicide District 194 board requests more information about $7 million in proposed cuts Face Foundrie coming to Apple Valley Eagan police officer in critical condition after squad car struck Burnsville considers fees for frequent field users E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 17, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 17, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 17, 2023 0
