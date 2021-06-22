First state title for a three-sport athlete
Zoie Dundon got a little time to savor being Burnsville High School’s first state track and field champion since 2009.
But not much.
As a three-sport athlete, it’s back to the grind. The next cross country season starts in about two months and Dundon likely will be among the top-ranked runners in the state. After that it’s hockey season with a Blaze team that will have high aspirations after winning the South Suburban Conference title last winter.
And then? She can think about defending the Class AA girls 800-meter championship she won Saturday.
In the summer, “I try to mix in a little bit of both (running and hockey),” said Dundon, a junior. “Since I do cross country, hockey and track, I run most of the week and do three strength sessions and three ice sessions for hockey during the week. I really just try to stay fit over the summer for all my sports.”
Dundon had enough of a kick to finish off the field in the both sections of the Class AA 800 meters at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Running in the faster second section, she crossed the line in 2 minutes, 10.54 seconds, about eight-tenths of a second ahead of Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow.
Once she approached the finish line and realized she was going to win, Dundon’s smile was hard to miss. “I was beyond excited,” she said. “It’s everything you’ve worked for the past couple of months all coming together in one race.”
She is Burnsville’s first state champion in track and field since Antoinette Goodman won the Class AA girls long jump in 2009. Goodman went on to a successful track and field career at North Dakota State University.
While it’s Dundon’s first state title, she is accustomed to postseason competition. She played on the Burnsville team that qualified for the 2020 Class AA girls hockey tournament. She ran the 800 at the state track meet in 2019 and qualified for the cross country meet a few months later. She was second in the Section 3AA cross country meet in October 2020 (there was no state cross country meet last year because of the pandemic).
Dundon said she has seen athletes go into big meets lacking confidence and doesn’t want to fall into that trap. “I try to keep a lot of confidence,” she said. “I just try to keep my head high and have positive thoughts.”
She went into state as the top seed in the 800 and was aware of that fact. “You go in with a little more confidence, but at the same time it’s a lot of pressure on your back,” Dundon said. “You’re expected to win, from what most people see. Looking at it, I’d rather be an underdog.
“But it was all right,” said Dundon, still smiling.
Dundon’s victory earned 12 of Burnsville’s 13 team points at the state girls meet. Also scoring for the Blaze was senior Sophie Nilsson, who finished ninth in the triple jump. She went 35 feet, 11.25 inches but couldn’t match her 37-6 effort at the Section 3AA meet that earned her the No. 2 seed at state.
Burnsville scored in four events at the Class AA boys finals to tie for 21st place in the team competition. The Blaze’s top finish was fourth in the 4x400 relay, with Marshall Norring, Sadikou Bouari, Matthew Krzmarzick and Thomas Dundon finishing in 3:26.46. All are seniors except Thomas Dundon, who’s a junior.
Thomas Dundon also earned an individual medal for fifth place in the 800 in 1:56.60. Christian Belt, a junior, was sixth in the 100 in 10.92. The 4x100 relay of senior Myiion Hodges, sophomore Djuan Marroguin, senior Nathan Le and Belt ran 43.75 to finish ninth.
Eagan
The Wildcat girls earned medals in two relays at the state Class AA finals and tied for 22nd place in the team standings.
Junior Kyra Kusnierek, eighth-grader Ava Ligtenberg, ninth-grader Ella Logan and junior Rina Aschemann were fourth in the 4x400 relay in 4:00.87. In the 4x800, Kusnierek, Ligtenberg, eighth-grader Josie Seehafer and Aschemann were fifth in 9:29.61.
Eagan bettered its seed time in both races.
Aschemann was close to earning a medal in the 800 but finished in 10th place.
Eagan qualified three relays for the Class AA boys meet, finishing 14th in the 4x100, 16th in the 4x200 and 15th in the 4x400.
