Apple Valley resident Loren Meyer got a special treat on his 80th birthday, April 23. About 30 family members and friends of Meyer showed up on the driveway and front yard of the Linden Drive home he shares with his wife, Bernie, to sing happy birthday for a surprise social distancing party.
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Man stabbed, woman arrested after SWAT standoff in Anoka
- Uncertain waters for Lake Minnetonka marina
- Brooklyn Park police chief concerned about long-term crime impacts of COVID-19
- Bloomington DWI arrest is Burnsville man’s 9th in 3 years
- Brother, sister die in murder-suicide
- Retired couple evacuates Lake Shamineau home
- Sherburne County approves COVID-19-related property tax relief
- Treatment facility coming to Otsego
- Coon Rapids PD helps reunite friendly marble fox with Andover owner
- Steven A. Anderson
Images
Videos
Commented
- Judge Thomas B. Poch (6)
- Todd James Staples (4)
- Editorial kicks off silly season (4)
- Steven A. Anderson (3)
- If you have PPE to donate, contact Morrison County Public Health to coordinate (2)
- Jeff "ABE" Abel (2)
- Marjorie "Joyce" Vessel (2)
- Trump has done an amazing job (2)
- Fillmore W. Olson (1)
- Richfield guest columnist: Take COVID-19 seriously (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.