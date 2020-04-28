av loren meyer 3 web.jpg
Apple Valley resident Loren Meyer got a special treat on his 80th birthday, April 23. About 30 family members and friends of Meyer showed up on the driveway and front yard of the Linden Drive home he shares with his wife, Bernie, to sing happy birthday for a surprise social distancing party.

