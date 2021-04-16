The Minnesota Senate passed on Monday Senate File 1470, co-sponsored by Sen. Zach Duckworth, vice chair of the Senate Housing Committee. This legislation would create an orderly process for housing providers to handle residents who are deficient in their rent and restores basic property rights to housing providers whose renters meet minimum income thresholds.
“We’ve been working on this bill all session with our bipartisan working group,” Duckworth said. “Right now, property owners are unable to evict renters that are causing issues on their property. This bill allows property owners to evict bad renters, while still protecting those who can’t pay rent due to hardships that they experienced due to COVID-19.”
The legislation states that 30 days after the date of enactment, non-renewal of leases is permitted for those with outstanding rent, but who are ineligible for rental assistance through the COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program. Nearly $400 million is available in statewide rental assistance from the federal government and is designated to help with rent payments and utilities for renter households that have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19 and can demonstrate a risk of experiencing housing instability. Eligible renters can receive help with rent and utility bills dated on or after March 13, 2020 (April 1 rent) and receive up to 15 months of assistance.
The bill addresses that the “off-ramp” will occur in a 30-, 60-, and 90-day step down:
- 30 days after the date of enactment, evictions are permitted for material violations of the lease other than non-payment of rent.
- 60 days after the date of enactment, evictions are permitted for those with outstanding rent, but who are ineligible for rental assistance through the COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program.
- 90 days after enactment of the bill, this step-down expires, with the exception of actions based on non-payment of rent against a tenant with a pending application for assistance through the COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program, which are prohibited until June 1, 2022. This allows renters who are enrolled in a relief program more time to get caught up with their rent.
