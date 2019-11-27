To the editor:
Americans pay the highest drug prices in the world while big drug companies rake in billions. Everyone is affected by the relentless rise in drug prices and we must change federal law to bring needed relief.
The U.S. House of Representatives is advancing the Lower Drug Costs Now Act (House Rule 3), which would offer real relief to Americans struggling with the high cost of prescription drugs. The bill would allow Medicare to use its buying power to negotiate lower drug prices, create an out-of-pocket cap for seniors in Medicare Part D, and crack down on excessive drug price increases.
Thank you to U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, for co-sponsoring this vital legislation. It takes political courage to stand up to Big Pharma.
No one should be forced to choose between putting food on the table or buying medication. It’s time for all members of Congress to follow Craig’s lead and crack down on drug makers whose greed keeps lifesaving medications out of reach for too many who need them.
Bill Raker
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.