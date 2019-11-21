Craig is co-sponsor of the measure
The Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019, a bill co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, passed the U.S. House Energy & Commerce Health Subcommittee by voice vote last week and moves to the full Energy and Commerce Committee for consideration.
Craig said in a press release that it is one of the numerous bills she has co-sponsored to hold the vaping industry accountable and curb the vaping epidemic.
Last month, Minnesota experienced its second and third deaths from vaping-related illnesses. In response, Craig called community members, students, doctors, and educators together in Shakopee to discuss how they can work together to put an end to the dangers children, as young as middle schoolers, are exposed to through vaping.
“Every day we see new reports of our kids becoming addicted, getting sick and even dying from vaping,” Craig said in the release. “That is absolutely unacceptable. As a mother and as a member of Congress, it is my responsibility to fight for policies that keep Minnesota families healthy and to hold the industries responsible for this epidemic accountable. I’m proud to see this critical bill take a step forward in Congress and look forward to continuing the fight to end youth vaping in our communities.”
Craig is a founding member of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus to Address Youth Vaping Epidemic. She has co-sponsored the following bills:
Stop Vaping Ads Act – a bill that would ban all radio and television ads for vaping products.
Tobacco to 21 Act – a bill that would raise the age to purchase tobacco products to 21 years of age.
The SAFE Kids Act of 2019 - a bill that would restrict the flavoring in e-cigarette products.
