Republicans delegates in Senate District 58, which includes a portion of southeast Dakota County, endorsed Bill Lieske for state Senate on April 30.
The new Senate District 58, which includes Farmington, Dakota County townships to the south, along with portions of Rice, Scott and Goodhue counties, selected Lieske, who lives in Lonsdale with his wife and two children.
Lieske runs a chiropractic practice on Main Street in Lonsdale.
“People are sick and tired of career politicians,” Lieske said.
Republican delegates said in a release that they endorsed a principled conservative to represent them.
“I plan to work as hard as I can for great legislation to benefit everyone in our district,” Lieske said. “Minnesotans have had enough. Enough of the crime. Enough of the out of control gas prices. Enough of the inflation. Enough of skyrocketing grocery bills. Enough of the lockdown policies that caused this. And they are ready for a change.”
Also seeking the Republicans’ endorsement in Senate District 58 was former Farmington School Board Member Jake Cordes. Cordes has also served as party chair in the current House District 58B, the Farmington Economic Development Authority, Farmington Area Education Foundation, Farmington Dew Days planning committee, and more recently, he was the president of Tiger Fan Club in District 192.
More than 100 elected Republican delegates representing areas all over the district attended the convention.
“Republicans are fired up to defeat the Democrat challenger in District 58. Our campaign is excited to get to work for the upcoming election,” Lieske said.
