The 2021 Tour of Lakeville, in its 13th year, will be held Sept. 18 from 9-11:30 a.m. Bicyclists will meet at Pioneer Plaza Park, downtown Lakeville, 20785 Holyoke Ave. This activity is free for ages 6 and up. Cyclists can register online at LakevilleMN.gov.
Riders will explore the trails of Lakeville with Mayor Doug Anderson and volunteers from the Lakeville Friends of the Environment. This 18-mile ride will take riders over three wooden bridges, through a tunnel, four parks, four conservation areas and alongside Lake Marion.
Hundreds of riders have taken part in these community bike rides. Even in 2020, despite social distancing limitations during the pandemic, 35 riders participated.
“Lakeville Friends of the Environment began these bike rides in 2009, in part, to highlight awareness that trees, parks and green spaces help clean the air we breathe. Bicycling is also a way for us to enjoy these community features, especially as an annual community event,” said Howard Schneider, longtime member of the Lakeville Friends of the Environment. “And the partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department is a natural fit. Will Steger, Arctic explorer and environmental advocate, even spoke at our 2010 ride.”
The Lakeville Friends of the Environment will be on hand to talk about the city of Lakeville’s 2021 park bond referendum and their support of it.
Riders are reminded to bring a helmet and a water bottle. This event coincides with the annual Lakeville Art Festival, held on the grounds of the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Sept. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
