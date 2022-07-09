Twelve riders participated in the 17th annual Merchants Bank Christian Elder Memorial 900 (www.CEM900.com) bicycle ride. Each year this ride, started by businessman John Elder in 2006, raises thousands of dollars for Kids ‘n Kinship, a local nonprofit organization celebrating its 50th anniversary. This year, the riders are cycled the Paul Bunyan, Heartland and Mesabi trails in Minnesota.
Kids ‘n Kinship matches children and youth ages 5-16 with volunteer mentors. The ride honors Elder’s son Christian, who died unexpectedly in 2007.
“That first ride, from Montana to Minnesota, was intended as an adventure. Then I thought, if I was going to do all this effort, why not do it for charity? It was easy for me to select Kids ‘n Kinship because of my involvement with this organization as a mentor,” Elder said. “What pleases me is seeing this ride grow and knowing that we’re the largest single source of income for Kids ‘n Kinship.”
Support for this event has grown over the years, with donations coming in from corporations and individuals throughout the U.S. including California, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Maryland and Arizona. Elder’s goal was to exceed $35,000 in donations and pledges.
Merchants Bank of Apple Valley has been the title sponsor of the ride since it began in 2006.
“This year, we are proud to once again be hosting an in-person celebration and presentation of the donation check. Our employees at Merchants Bank are honored to support Kids ‘n Kinship,” said Dan Vlasak, market president for Merchants Bank. “We are especially thrilled about the money raised for the mentorship programs at Kids ‘n Kinship. Helping improve the lives of the children in our community helps to improve our community as a whole, and that is what Merchants Bank is all about.”
“Kids ‘n Kinship is such a wonderful, worthwhile organization. Even if you’ve never donated in the past, this is the year to do it. It makes our pedaling easier knowing that we are doing something that will directly benefit the children in our own communities,” Elder said.
All donations go straight to Kids ‘n Kinship, serving children in Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount. Currently, 47 youths, 32 of whom are boys, are on the organization’s waiting list for mentors.
In addition to Elder, this year’s participants were: Justin Elder, Lakeville; Prior Lake residents Johnny Phillipich, Kyle Swartout; John Konrad, Minnetonka; Jim Arbuckle, of Bloomington; Tony Olson, Duluth; Jack Hohag, Concoran; and Phoenix, Arizona, residents Bob Porter, Dennis Hill and Kathy Kelly.
Support drivers were Prior Lake residents Jay Saterbak and Matt Stepanek; and Doug and Ann Gurholt, Shakopee.
“It makes me feel good that there’s so much enthusiasm to keep this going beyond the day when I’m not comfortable pedaling 568 miles,” Elder said. “We are absolutely committed to this organization, and I’m honored to know this ride will go on in Christian’s memory.”
“We are so grateful for the fantastic support raised by the CEM team, and the title sponsorship support of Merchants Bank,” said Kids ‘n Kinship Director Jan Belmore.
“Through their efforts and the funds that they have raised, the futures of many children in our community have been greatly affected. The financial support they have secured through the CEM ride has been a tremendous benefit to Kids ‘n Kinship, enabling us to provide mentorships to youth in need of additional positive adult role models. The money they’ve raised is directly responsible for hundreds of youth who have received mentors. This bike ride has created greater awareness in corporate circles through the team’s corporate sponsorships, and more people in general have learned about Kids ‘n Kinship than we would ever have had the possibility of reaching otherwise.”
Those interested in sponsoring or donating to the 2022 Christian Elder Memorial 900, or learning more about mentoring, should visit www.cem900.com. Online donations can now be accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.