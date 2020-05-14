To the editor:
A writer wrote that District 57A needs a representative who supports individual liberty. That is one of the reasons I will be voting for Rep. Robert Bierman.
Bierman believes, as I do, that all Minnesotans should have the liberty to breathe clean air and drink clean water. His votes have continually reflected that belief. I am also supporting Bierman because he has backed bills that would give Minnesotans the liberty to choose a public health option. Veterans are covered by the VA, our troops have Tri-care, and seniors have Medicare. I believe the similar benefits, like a public option, should be available to everyone who wants to buy into them. Bierman has fought hard for legislation that ensures every Minnesotan have access to affordable life-saving medications like insulin. No one should die because the price of a drug has increased 1200 percent since 1995.
I believe in responsible gun ownership, but I also believe no one should live in fear of being shot! I will be voting for Bierman because he supports laws that have been documented to reduce gun violence and save lives in many other states.
I will be supporting Bierman because he listens to those of us who live in District 57A. In order to understand our concerns, he has knocked on over 2,000 doors since the last session, participated in three town halls, held Saturday morning coffees, open to all, twice monthly at a local coffee shop, and responded to 500-plus letters so far since the last session.
Bierman is a third-generation small family business owner. He knows the hardship the shelter-in-place order has created. But he also understands the importance of listening to the advice of the scientist and health care workers. I will be voting for Bierman because he agrees with Gov. Tim Walz, as do 82 percent of Minnesotans according to KSTP/Survey USA poll conducted between April 30 and May 3.
Nika Davies
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.