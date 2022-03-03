Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has fundraiser in Rosemount Mar 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will have a fundraiser Monday, March 7, 5 to 7 p.m. at Culvers, 14755 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. A percentage of the proceeds during that time will go toward the Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosemount Beyond The Yellow Ribbon Rosemount Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Burnsville taking problem property into its own hands Firehouse Subs opens in Apple Valley Letter: Bad behavior needs to stop County: More lanes not needed for 42 Farmington City Council hears how to improve city's development process E-editions Dakota County Tribune Feb 25, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Feb 25, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Feb 25, 2022 0
