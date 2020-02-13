edu rhs speech ls.jpg

Four Rosemount Speech Team students earned six awards at the Lakeville South speech tournament. Olivia Betters was named the tournament champion in prose, and finished sixth in poetry. Charley Eatchel finished third in poetry and seventh in prose. Cierra Phillips finished third in extemporaneous speaking and Lauren Sanday finished fourth in program oral interpretation. From left are Phillips, Betters, Eatchel and Sanday.

Tags

Load comments