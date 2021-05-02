Bethel’s Rock Church raised $10,000 from the 5K Muddy Bunny run in Farmington on April 3, with all proceeds being donated to the Rambling River Center.
The run had approximately 200 runners registered.
Prior to the run, Bethel’s Rock Church made a video about the run and the Rambling River Center and what it means to senior citizens in the community, the city reported during the April 20 meeting.
The run raised the donated funds through registration fees, donations from sponsors and a donation from Bethel’s Rock Church.
Before the run was completed, a ceremonial check was given to Mayor Josh Hoyt and Recreation Supervisor Missie Kohlbeck.
The donation will be put in the Rambling River Center’s capital improvement fund to be used to fund future building improvements and/or to purchase equipment and furniture for the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.