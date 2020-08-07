No candidates have filed for School Board yet
Farmington City Council Member Katie Bernhjelm filed to be a mayoral candidate on July 31, which means at least two people will be seeking the office since Council Member Joshua Hoyt announced his intention to run for mayor earlier this year.
The terms of Mayor Todd Larson and City Council members Robyn Craig and Terry Donnelly are expiring this year.
Craig, who announced her intention to seek re-election earlier this year, was the only other person who had filed as of Wednesday morning.
Larson and Donnelly said earlier this year they would not be seeking re-election.
Bernhjelm and Hoyt’s terms expire in 2022.
All the terms are for four years.
No candidates had filed to run for the Farmington Area School Board as of Wednesday morning.
The terms of School Board members Jaclyn Doyle, Jake Cordes and Julie Singewald expire this year.
The terms of School Board members Steve Corraro, Rebecca Kaletta and Melissa Sauser expire in 2022.
The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Aug. 11.
All candidates:
• must be eligible to vote in Minnesota,
• must have not filed for another office at the upcoming primary or general election,
• must be 21 years of age or more upon assuming office must have maintained residence in their district for at least 30 days before the general election.
Candidates can withdraw within the filing period or two days at the end of the filing period.
For more information visit sos.state.mn.us.
