To the editor:
The last few months have taught us all that the health care system is full of people who are willing to put the health and well-being of their fellow citizens ahead of their own. We owe these brave people our thanks and our support.
Another lesson of the last few months is that the health care system was inadequately prepared to address the crisis. This includes insurers, hospitals, clinics and government agencies at all levels.
And a third lesson is that the people most at risk; the people who need the system most are people of color; the people the health care system serves poorly if at all. Black and Hispanic people make up about 12% of Minnesota’s population but nearly 36% of the reported COVID-19 cases. There are many statistics from the Minnesota Department of Health, but they all tell the same story. If you are Black or Hispanic, your chances getting sick with COVID-19 then dying from your illness are far greater than if you’re white.
So what’s to be done about this inadequate system that doesn’t give care providers the tools they need to safely care for their patients? What’s to be done about this inadequate system that distributes care unevenly along ethnic, racial and economic lines?
These are complex questions, and I don’t have an answer. What is clear is that we need to change our overall approach to health care in Minnesota. That starts with systemic reform initiated by our state government. And that starts with a state government that truly cares for all its citizens. The 2020 election gives us a chance to create that government by electing the right people to the Legislature. Among those right people, I recommend Kaela Berg, DFL candidate in House District 56B. She cares about the health and well-being of all Minnesota citizens and has the support of the front-line workers who, in turn, need her support in the Legislature. Let’s make sure they get the support that Kaela will work to provide.
Don Rideaux-Crenshaw
Burnsville
