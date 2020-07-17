Community members are invited to participate in the 10th annual Ben Kopp Memorial Ride on Saturday, July 25, an annual event honoring Rosemount native and Army Ranger Cpl. Benjamin S. Kopp.
“Kopp was a Minnesota native who died of his wounds during his third deployment in Afghanistan,” according to the event’s website. “The BKMR raises funds for veteran organizations in Minnesota and raises awareness and educates the public about the sacrifices our fallen and veterans have made in the name of freedom.”
Registration is at 9 a.m. at Bogart’s Entertainment Center, 14917 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. There will be an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. The ride returns to Bogart’s at 3 p.m. and is followed by a pig roast, silent auction, and music by JT and the Gunslingers. Ride cost is $25 per person and includes the pig roast and live entertainment.
For more information and to register, visit www.bogartsentertainmentcenter.com and find the Ben Kopp Memorial Ride under the events tab.
