To the editor:
I work at one CVS pharmacies in Farmington as a pharmacy technician. In my work, I assist our pharmacists on staff in preparing prescriptions and dispensing them to patients. Amidst this COVID-19 crisis, the work of pharmacies and their staff across the country could not be more essential in getting COVID-19 patients the treatment they need when they need it and ensuring all other patients can continue to safely access their medicines. Needless to say, I’m proud to be a part of the ongoing, but currently critical, efforts to heal and help our community.
Pharmacies rely directly on the efforts of a widespread network of health care distributors to ensure that we have the medicines we need on hand to dispense to patients. Throughout this pandemic, they have stepped up, ensuring that local pharmacy shops have not had to go without the supply of treatments and medications that we need for our patients.
Transporting medication is no easy task, either – it requires expensive equipment and expert logistics, making their successful adaption to increased demand and COVID-19 challenges that much more noteworthy.
Most folks don’t realize all the work that goes into a quick trip to the pharmacy to pick up their prescription. But I know firsthand how hard Minnesota’s health care distributors have worked throughout the current crisis, and for that, I believe they deserve increased recognition. I’m thankful for all of our health care distributors who help keep pharmacies, like mine, well-stocked, even amidst difficult times.
Jessica Vu
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.