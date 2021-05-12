Members of Restoration Covenant Church in Apple Valley spent time doing spring projects on the grounds of Westview Elementary School, also in Apple Valley, Sunday, May 2. Patsy Ryan, Westview’s social worker, said about 60 people from the church cleaned the flower beds, mulched and painted the front sign. The church also does other service projects to benefit the Westview Elementary community each year, including providing backpacks and snacks for students at the beginning of the school year.
