Residents of Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley received a special treat on Feb. 14.

Josh Solinger from Pellicci Ace Hardware in Farmington and his son, Wilson, hand delivered chocolates and valentines to residents during their pizza party as part of Ace Hardware’s “Be a Valentine to a Senior” program. Valentines were purchased at the hardware store by customers and area businesses who wanted to brighten someone’s day. Each valentine had a handwritten message inside from the person who purchased it and a chocolate bar.

