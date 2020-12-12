Robert (Bob) Bayer, president and LPL registered principal, Stonebrooke Wealth Management Inc. in Lakeville, has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) designation from the American College of Financial Services.
Candidates for the RICP designation must complete a minimum of three college-level courses and are required to pass three two-hour proctored exams. They must also have three years of professional experience, meet ethics requirements and participate in continuing education to maintain professional recertification. The RICP educational curriculum is one of the most complete and comprehensive programs available to financial advisors whose goal is to help their clients create sustainable retirement income. This three-course credential helps an advisor master the retirement income planning focused area that is not fully covered by any other professional designation program.
“I am honored to earn this designation and be recognized by the American College at this time,” Bayer said. “Each of us get to choose the lens we look at 2020 through. Personally and professionally, mine has been a series of major accomplishments. You have got to stay sharp. There’s no top of the mountain in our industry. The updated 2020 RICP curriculum was extremely challenging in a year that is already historic. As our business continues to thrive, the RICP designation provides both existing and future clients the needed expertise when merging the art and science of financial planning with the complexities of retirement income.”
Bayer is a 20-year industry veteran with multiple advanced designations. Although he is involved in the Lakeville community as the chairperson of the Lakeville Chamber Ambassadors, a member of the Chamber Finance Committee and Lakeville Rotarian, he said his family and faith are his highest importance.
He said he is committed to the people of Lakeville and believes everyone who’s serious should have access to sound advice that is clear, concise and compelling.
He’s the co-creator of Purpose Driven Planning, empowering clients financially through what it means to be really living, learning, giving and earning.
Using the most current retirement portfolio management techniques, RICP advisors help to identify retirement income needs and objectives relative to clients’ lifestyle goals in retirement. Individuals who earn an RICP designation can provide advice on a broad range of retirement topics.
The American College of Financial Services was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.