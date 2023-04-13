A new Basecamp Fitness location is coming to Apple Valley.
The studio plans to open May 8 at 5662 Pilot Knob Road in Apple Valley.
Basecamp Fitness offers “hyper-condensed high-intensity training” workouts that “packs 50 minutes of supercharged exercise into only 35 minutes,” according to a news release.
Leading operations for the Apple Valley studio, as well as two additional locations that will open later this year, is Tonya DeGregorio. This marks her first Basecamp Fitness location, though she is no stranger to the brand after serving as studio manager and fitness coach for the location in Woodbury.
“I’ve worked in fitness for more than 15 years and am extremely passionate about the health and wellness industry. After being introduced to the brand as the studio manager of Woodbury’s location, I knew that I wanted to be part of Basecamp Fitness long-term and introduce this community to the effective and high-energy, 35-minute workout,” DeGregorio said in a statement.
“I can’t wait for Apple Valley residents to become part of the Basecamp Fitness family and am looking forward to helping our members sweat hard and achieve life-changing results,” she said.
The new Basecamp Fitness in Apple Valley is open for presale registration for their founding memberships. With the presale offer, founding members can access unlimited workouts starting at $111.99 per month and eight workouts monthly starting at $79.99 per month. Founding members will also have access to two free weeks of unlimited classes when Apple Valley open its doors. To join or to learn more, please www.basecampfitness.com/locations/bcf10087/us/mn/apple-valley.
