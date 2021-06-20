It’s the school’s first MSHSL title in a boys sport
Farmington High School has been sending off graduating classes for almost 140 years and has been around even longer than the Minnesota State High School League, which was founded in 1916.
Despite all the history in play, one thing had never happened – a Farmington team had not gotten its hands on an MSHSL boys team championship. When it finally happened it figured to be a special moment.
It was all that and more for the Tigers baseball team, which celebrated a Class 4A championship with a joyful Farmington crowd after a 12-10 victory over Park of Cottage Grove on Friday night at Target Field.
The baseball squad earned Farmington High’s second state team sports championship to go with the softball program’s Class 4A title four years ago.
“It means a lot to put our name in the history books for Farmington, being that it’s our second state championship ever,” said junior Kyle Hrncir, the starting and winning pitcher in the state championship game.
For coach Jon Graff, the Tigers’ 21-6 season is significant not just for what they accomplished, but for what they overcame. The baseball program believed it was ready to move into the upper echelon of Class 4A last year with a loaded senior class, a highly touted junior class and several sophomores who appeared ready to contribute. By Graff’s count, 13 players from that team either are playing college baseball or will play in college once they graduate from high school.
But that team never got a chance to prove it as COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season.
This season could be looked at as the Tigers’ payback. “We like to think so, yeah,” Graff said. “We had a lot of talented guys go on to play in college. We knew last year was going to be a good year and we knew this was going to be a good year.”
Farmington scored four runs in its first two state baseball tournament games and found a way to turn them into two victories.
That sent the Tigers to Target Field for the first time on Friday. They were newcomers, but they batted like they were right at home. The Tigers sent baseballs to all corners of the Minnesota Twins’ home ballpark, finishing with 16 hits in the Class 4A championship game.
How wild was it? By the time three innings were complete, it was the highest-scoring title game in any enrollment class since 2002. Only two championship games in the history of a state tournament that started in 1947 have been higher-scoring.
“That wasn’t the game plan we had coming in,” Graff said with a grin. “We had five hits and two runs (allowed) in state and our pitching staff has been lights out.”
The Tigers scored three times in the first inning on a two-run single by Noah Drusch and an RBI single by Connor Weed.
The game was delayed for about 20 minutes in the top of the second when the home plate umpire was injured while after slipping on the grass while moving into position to make a call. Shortly after the restart, Park scored two unearned runs on a throwing error.
A three-run double by Ethan Coyer in the bottom of the second appeared to return control of the game to Farmington as the Tigers’ lead increased to 6-2.
Not so fast. Park scored another run on a throwing error in the third, then three consecutive two-out RBI singles tied the game 6-6.
A single by Alex Berreth, sacrifice fly by Coyer and double by Garrett Meihofer to deep left-center brought in four runs and re-established Farmington’s lead at 10 -6.
RBI singles by Berreth and Coyer in the fourth and fifth pushed Farmington’s lead to 12-6. Coyer, who had missed 13 regular-season games because of an injury, drove in five runs in the title game before leaving in the fifth inning after being inadvertently kicked in the head on a pickoff attempt at second base.
Park (22-8) wasn’t done yet. The Wolfpack scored four runs in the top of the seventh and put the potential tying run on base before Weed caught a fly ball to right field to start the Tigers’ celebration.
“Straight out of the gate we scored three in the first, and we scored in the first five innings,” said center fielder Carter Hendrickson, who was 3-for-3 with four runs scored in the title game. “Just unbelievable – top to bottom every guy was ready to hit. I’ve never seen anything like that.”
Graff described the Tigers as having an “it factor,” which showed up not only during the postseason when they were 7-0 but during a midseason slump when they lost four in a row and five of seven.
“I’ve said we have to talk like champions and act like champions before we ever become champions,” Graff said. “They’ve been doing that. Down the the stretch it was all positivity and they never let anybody get down.”
Their reward was a game at Target Field. “It was special with the crowd everywhere. The stadium feels huge when you’re down here,” Hrncir said on the field after the Tigers received their championship trophy.
“Not having a season last year sucked, but coming into this year all the seniors knew we had a big junior class that was capable of doing good things, so we just came in ready to play and we all worked, and it paid off,” Hendrickson said.
Farmington hasn’t exactly been steeped in baseball tradition. The Tigers reached state only once before, in 1977, and until recently were a middle-of-the-pack team in the Missota and South Suburban Conferences. But the travel program was grooming players who went on to become this year’s varsity team, Hrncir said, and “I expect it to keep coming.”
“We’ve talked about the 1977 team. Now we’re going to be talking about the 2021 season,” Graff said. “The first week of the season we were shut down due to COVID and we didn’t know how the rest of the season was going to play out, or even if we were going to get it in. But we knew if we could get it in we were going to be there at the end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.