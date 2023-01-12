Baker elected chair of Lakeville Area School Board Jan 12, 2023 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Kim Baker Terry Lind Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At its Jan. 10 special meeting, the Lakeville Area School Board swore in newly elected members Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Bree Schindele and Brian Thompson. All four new members were elected to serve four-year terms during the Nov. 8, 2022 school board election.Following the swearing-in of the newly elected members, the board elected Kim Baker as chair, Terry Lind as vice chair, David Anderson as clerk and Carly Anderson as treasurer.Other School Board members Judy Keliher, Bree Schindele and Brian Thompson, will serve as directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kim Baker Carly Anderson David Anderson Terry Lind Bree Schindele Brian Thompson Judy Keliher Lakeville Lakeville Area School Board Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Roses all around when Rosemount performs Update: Lakeville woman missing since Dec. 24 located Girls basketball teams stay closer to home for the holidays Eagan hosts Frosty Festival outdoor fun on Jan. 20 Henderson supporters oppose Lakeville council’s appointment process E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 6, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 6, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 6, 2023 0
