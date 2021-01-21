Kindergarten through second-grade students in Farmington Area Public Schools started in-person classes this week after the district moved to all distance learning in November. The children were welcomed back by enthusiastic teachers and staff who were wearing masks and face shields in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Students in grades 3-5 will be back in school in two more weeks.
featured
Back to school again in Farmington
- Photos from Farmington Area Schools Twitter
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.