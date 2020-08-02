The Farmington High School marching band practiced this week in sections in an effort to promote social distancing. Among the groups practicing were the flutes inside the building and frontline players outdoors. The flute section used a product called the Win-D-Fender, which reduces exhaled air escaping while playing.
Back to making music in Farmington
- Photos from Farmington HS Band Twitter
