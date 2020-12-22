School districts review actions to open schools
Gov. Tim Walz said last week that Minnesota public schools can implement a phased return to in-person learning for elementary school grades on Monday, Jan. 18, without adhering to COVID-19 case rate guidelines set this summer by the Minnesota Department of Education.
The Farmington and Lakeville Area school districts are indicating that in-person classes could resume in January for kindergarten through fifth-grade students, possibly by Jan. 19. Both districts do not have classes on Jan. 18, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We are currently reviewing the latest guidance and are actively planning to return our elementary students to in-person learning,” said Lakeville Superintendent Michael Baumann in a letter to parents. “As per that guidance, Lakeville Area Schools will remain in distance learning through at least mid-January while we determine our operational readiness, consult with our Regional Support Team, and develop a transition timeline that will work for the needs of our school district. We will continue to provide you with regular updates and we thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Farmington Superintendent Jason Berg said: “After consultation with our Regional Support Team and in accordance with the 2020-21 Minnesota Safe Learning Plan and Executive Order 20-84, we will continue our distance learning model for the first two weeks of January.”
Both districts started winter break on Tuesday and won’t resume online instruction for all grades until Jan. 4.
While health care workers and vulnerable residents in the state started receiving COVID-19 vaccines this week, school districts across the state are still urging local residents that they need to do their part to reduce COVID-19 spread since county case counts will still determine learning models for middle and high school students.
The COVID-19 case rate per 10,000 residents for the week ending Dec. 5 in Dakota County was 65.4 and in Scott County was 62.1 (the latest data available from the state). MDE recommends distance learning for secondary grades when that average is between 30 and 49. Those averages were 79.1 and 90.6 two weeks ago in the respective counties.
“I know this time of year is often filled with gatherings of families and friends,” Baumann said. “There is much to celebrate as we ring in a new year, including vaccinations on the horizon. I encourage everyone to celebrate safely by continuing to follow COVID-19 health and safety measures. Our ability to return all of our students to in-person learning still depends on our collective ability to decrease the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Berg told District 192 parents that they could expect more information about a phased-in plan for back to school no later than Jan. 8, 2021.
“We know that changing guidance and shifting learning models is not easy on anyone,” Berg said. “We continue to work to minimize the impact these changes have on learners and families. Thank you for your continued grace and flexibility as we work to serve the needs of our community through these trying times.”
The state guidance says districts moving from distance learning must phase in elementary students’ return to in-person learning, bringing back a maximum of three grades at a time with at least two weeks between each student group.
Staff members are required to wear face masks and face shields at all times; students must wear face masks, even when engaging in indoor physical activity like gym and indoor recess.
COVID-19 testing will be offered to school staff every other week in an in-person or hybrid model.
Meals and specialist lessons must be held in the classroom or outside (weather permitting).
Winter athletics and activities may resume in-person practices only as early as Jan. 4.
At the beginning of the school year, both districts’ students were in a hybrid model with students separated into two cohorts attending in-person classes two days a week and having distance learning three days a week. Classes had been at 50% of typical occupancy, and staff and students had been wearing masks and adhering to social distance protocols as much as possible.
The districts’ students went to distance learning models for all grades after COVID-19 cases surged in November in Dakota and Scott counties from the low to mid-30s per 10,000 residents to over 50.
In addition to the challenges for online instruction and transportation, both districts said they were struggling in the hybrid model to fill in-person teaching positions with substitutes, as staff members were out with COVID-19 diagnoses or quarantining due to close contact to a person with COVID-19.
The Lakeville district reported that during the first seven weeks of the school year, an average of 54 of 121 substitute openings went unfilled.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
