The Farmington High School girls basketball program held tryout prep on Sept. 20. The coaches said in a Twitter post that the school has a lot of girls working hard. They said: “Effort and attitude – control what you can!” High school sports have been very much in the news, as fall seasons for several sports were allowed to continue, while football and volleyball were given the green light to proceed after a delay. Speculation is that if volleyball will be allowed this fall that the basketball season would commence this winter. Last season, the Farmington girls were unable to play in the state championship game due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

