The Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota had a successful event last month to honor 104th Republic Day of Azerbaijan in Apple Valley. Among all the visitors at the event at the Western Service Center were Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson.
Anderson congratulated Azerbaijanis of Minnesota with Republic Day and wished Azerbaijanis all the best. AAM’s members introduced to the mayor the culture, history and traditions of Azerbaijan. AAM is looking for more meetings with the mayor of Lakeville and other Twin Cities mayors.
By 1918 Azerbaijan had been part of the Russian Empire until its Declaration of Independence was signed on May 28, 1918, that established the first secular and democratic parliamentary republic in the whole Muslim and Turkic world. The formation of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) is a bright page in the history of national statehood. The declaration of the first democratic republic in the Muslim East was a logical outcome of Azerbaijanis’ national struggle for freedom and continuation of its national statehood traditions having deep roots.
Like other newly formed republics of the South Caucasus, the ADR lasted two years before the Bolsheviks seized power in the country and throughout the region in 1920. After that, Azerbaijan became part of the USSR.
The Azerbaijani Republic of 1918 was short-lived (only 23 months), but it was the first democratic-style republic in a Muslim land. The Republic Day is the national holiday of Azerbaijan that is also known as Azerbaijan National Identity Restoration Day. It is celebrated on May 28 that commemorates the founder of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan Mammed- Emin Rasulzadeh in 1918.
The next time Azerbaijan gained independence was in 1991, declaring the new country the successor of the ADR. Since then, May 28 has become a public holiday, known as Republic Day.
Today, the symbol of the independence of the first democracy in the Muslim and Turkic world, the tricolor state flag of Azerbaijan turns 104 years. Millions of Azerbaijanis around the world celebrate Republic Day to honor the next anniversary of the adoption and raise of the Muslim-majority nation’s flag in 1918.
On behalf of the Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota, I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan as we celebrate Republic Day and mark the 1918 establishment of the first democratic government in the Muslim world,” said Gunel Krishnan, Lakeville resident and president of AAM. “Our flag is our source of pride. Our flag is our soul, our heart.”
