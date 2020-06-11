To the editor:
Kindness, reason, and justice now beg for massive changes for our state and local elected politicians who have too often betrayed us! It is they who supported allowing us to be continuously locked down after the evidence showed how dangerous and counterproductive it was and would destroy businesses large and small. Worse, we witnessed the most vulnerable people forced into congested buildings inflicting even more deaths upon these innocents.
Further, instead of putting an end to the rioting, looting, arson, etc. Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, et al dealt in the sophistry of appeasement! It was as if a plea for reason would appeal to those engaged in wholesale and wanton criminality! Precisely where were our Democrat leaders in these times of crises? None were counted among the many objecting to the hands-off policies that clearly emboldened those engaged in blatant criminality. And which one decried House Majority leader Ryan Winkler’s tweets of May 31, which encouraged even more demonstrations.
What should sadden the hearts of those who most cherish liberty are the broken promises of U.S. Rep. Angela Craig who made health reform the “piece de resistance” among her many promises. Now we witness price increases in insurance premiums and a decrease in the availability of health care. A real cause for grieving is Craig’s 96 percent voting record supporting the entrenched bureaucracy of Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, and their “fellow travelers.” In a most perfidious fashion she voted for the impeachment of President Trump when the overwhelming evidence showed the charges to be a hoax.
Finally, I am most distraught at the forced shut down of our most precious gift of freedom of religion with the churches and synagogues long closed, when other activities were not subjected to such draconian measures.
The time is now for these elected officials to show independence and courage with their immediate resignations!
Richard Iffert
Eagan
