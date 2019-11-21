The Apple Valley City Council honored AVR Inc. as a business leader at the Nov. 14 City Council meeting as part of the city’s 50th anniversary celebration.
The council approved a proclamation, which was read by Community Development Director Bruce Nordquist. The Fischer family moved to Lebanon Township in 1925, where Mathias and Mary Fischer, along with their nine children tried to “find a better life on a 120-acre farm.”
They found the farm land seemed to have a lot of rock and eventually built businesses based on sand and gravel, with the gravel pit on the old farm being the hub, the company’s website states. After Mathias Fischer died in 2000, his son, Peter, and daughter, Liza Robson, took over running the company.
According to the city proclamation, the city has partnered with the Fischers over the 50 years. They have developed subdivisions and business centers including Cedar Isles, Cortland, Quarry Ponds and Fischer Marketplace, and mined over 1,000 acres in Apple Valley. Their latest task involves developing 400 remaining acres known as “Orchard Place.”
