This year, grade 7-12 students taking the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) elective completed a combined total of 1,033 hours of volunteer service focused on supporting the Lakeville Area community during the pandemic.
“Service is an important component of the AVID program and I am proud of the creativity and care our students showed in serving our community during this especially difficult year,” said Lydia Lindsoe, equity coordinator and AVID district director.
Service projects included distributing food and stocking food shelves, making cards and blankets for individuals isolated in nursing homes, baking to show appreciation for emergency workers, as well as shopping and raking leaves for elderly neighbors.
The graduating class of 2021 includes 34 AVID seniors, all of whom have been accepted into college and 29 of whom are first generation college students. Combined, the AVID seniors have already earned 148 college credits. Nine seniors received college scholarships through the AVID Scholarship program.
Following are the AVID Scholarship recipients:
Academic Scholarship, for students with an exceptional academic record - Sameen Chowdury (LNHS), Akash Singh (LNHS), Ngan Phan (LSHS)
Impact Scholarship, for students who have made a remarkable impact through leadership and community service - Henriane Grace Brazil (LNHS), D’Siaha Menyweather (LSHS), Yasmine Isaola (LSHS)
Legacy Scholarship, for students who demonstrate the AVID spirit: individual determination, positive impact on others, and academic excellence - Emma Martinson (ALC), Anna Wu (LNHS), Megan Soberanes Cortes (LSHS)
“Our AVID seniors show what this program is all about. These students dedicated themselves to achieving their academic goals and their dreams of going to college, and they made it happen through their own hard work and persistence and with the support of their peers, teachers and staff. It brings me so much joy to see how they’ve grown and I can’t wait to see what they achieve in college and beyond,” Lindsoe said.
These scholarships are available to AVID seniors on a yearly basis thanks to support from Lakeville Area School District businesses and community members. The following donors supported the 2021 scholarships: Schneiderman Furniture, Bob and Shelley Erickson, Dave and Kathy Singstock, Kohlnhofer Agency, Citizens Bank, Crystal Lake Automotive, Karl and Vickie Drotning and Schmitty & Sons.
The district says that AVID is an essential strategy for closing the achievement, expectation and opportunity gaps in Lakeville Area Schools, making college access and success available to all students.
During the 2020-21 school year, 252 Lakeville Area students in grades 7-12 participated in AVID. Students in AVID learn skills and behaviors for academic success and receive intensive academic support through small group tutorials. AVID classes are communities where students develop strong relationships with their peers and teachers and a sense of hope for personal achievement through hard work and determination.
To learn more about AVID and how to donate to AVID Senior Scholarships for the class of 2022, go online to https://tinyurl.com/wnkcukzn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.