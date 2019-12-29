The Apple Valley High School’s track and field team has gotten a jump start on fundraising for its 2020 season.
The team and its booster club held two recent fundraisers, which were both generously supported by the people and businesses in the area.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, Cub Foods of Apple Valley allowed the team to pack bags for tips.
The track athletes raised just over $1,000 in tips from the shoppers at Cub. The team enjoyed hearing from several shoppers about their connections to AVHS or the track team.
Dalen Dirth, the girls head track coach, said: “It’s always great when we get the opportunity to help multiple communities that we are surrounded by. We were able to help the community of Apple Valley by bagging groceries at Cub Foods, and, in return, the community was gracious enough to donate back to our program to help fund some of our necessities. Our student athletes worked hard and gave their time and effort to our school, our track program and to the community. Thank you to Cub Foods and the employees that were so kind and helpful. I am very proud of our student athletes that dedicate their time into making Apple Valley a great high school and community.”
On Dec. 3, the team hosted a large event at Apple Valley High School and sold concessions.
Several area businesses supported the team with food or cash donations for this event: Famous Dave’s-Apple Valley; Kwik Trip-Apple Valley; Valley Natural Foods-Burnsville; Subway, 1100 County Road 42, Burnsville; Perkins-Apple Valley, and Byerly’s-Burnsville.
Like the Cub event, the money raised will go toward the team goal of $5,000, which the team will use to purchase new boys uniforms.
The community is invited to attend the first track meet at AVHS on April 7.
