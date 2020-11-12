Authorities have released the name of the man suspected of shooting two other people who also lived in his Apple Valley condominium complex in an apparent murder-suicide Nov. 4.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the suspected shooter as 51-year old Raymond Ronald Rosenbaum on Nov. 12. Rosenbaum died of a gunshot wound to the head at 8:43 p.m. Nov. 4. The manner of death was listed as suicide.
Authorities believe Rosenbaum shot 52-year-old Faye Elizabeth Brown, who died of of a gunshot wound to the torso on Nov. 4 and a 56-year-old man who survived and was hospitalized. The three of them all lived at the Morningview condominium complex at 7600 157th Street W.
Police said in a Nov. 12 news the 56-year-old man has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. His name is not being released at his request.
"The investigation into this incident remains active as detectives and forensic scientists process additional physical evidence," the department said.
