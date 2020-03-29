Augustana Regent at Burnsville, a provider of assisted living and senior housing with services, received Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2020 Customer Experience Award. Augustana qualified for the award in the categories of Activities and 100 percent score on Safety and Security.
Vicki Tobroxen, executive director of Augustana Regent, said receiving the awards is an honor, stating the staff work hard to make sure the environment residents reside in is safe and secure and the activities team strives to entertain and educate residents’ minds, bodies and spirit.
Throughout its 16-year history, Augustana Regent has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met.
Augustana Regent’s customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate Augustana Regent in specific categories.
Every month, Augustana Regent has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the residents’ needs and make improvements when necessary.
By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, Augustana Regent has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best in Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident’s experience.
