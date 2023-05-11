rm free air

This is one of the 70 photos that preserve the production of “Free Air,” which was the first silent movie made in Minnesota. Some of the filming took place in Rosemount in front of the “Red Tail Garage and Teal” dealership at the southeast corner of what is now 145th Street and Highway 3.  

‘Free Air’ is based on stills, Sinclair Lewis’ novel  

