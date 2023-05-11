‘Free Air’ is based on stills, Sinclair Lewis’ novel
The first movie filmed in Minnesota was a silent film, “Free Air,” based on the book of the same title, written by Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize winning Minnesota author Sinclair Lewis.
The movie was made in 1921, and was filmed in Minneapolis and Rosemount.
Now, 100 years later, the Front Porch Players of Rosemount, a part of the Rosemount Area Arts Council, will be re-enacting the movie with a multimedia presentation, including original music, slides taken during the original production, and an original play written by John Loch and directed by Keith Reed.
The Front Porch Players will be holding auditions for the play 6-9 p.m. Sunday, June 4, and Monday, June 5, with callbacks on Tuesday, June 6, at the Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Several roles are available, many doubled. No appointments are necessary for auditions.
“This is the perfect time to get involved with the Front Porch Players and the Rosemount Area Arts Council,” Reed said. “We have a need for a lot of need for help on the project, both onstage and backstage.”
The show involves Claire, a young woman, daughter of a New York industrialist, who decides to take a road trip across the country with her father, partly to help her overworked father relax, and partly to distance herself from her cloying boyfriend, Geoffrey.
Shipping their roadster to Minneapolis, they begin their journey, and on the first day they find themselves in the little town of Schoenstrom, where they meet Milt, mechanic and garage owner, who decides to drive himself across the country as well in his small, homebuilt Teal motorcar. As they work their way across the country, they find their paths cross several times, as well as a developing friendship being forged. In the 1922 movie, the “Schoenstrom” scenes were filmed in Rosemount.
“I am very excited about this major project we are planning,” Reed said. “It is the first time the Front Porch Players have incorporated live action, music, dancing, and visual arts all at one time. In addition, we have a very special stage prop we will be wheeling out in this show.”
Rehearsals will start June 26 and will run most Mondays through Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. at the Steeple Center.
The show premiere will be Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. with a public reception and show.
Regular performances are at 7 p.m. Aug. 18, 19, Aug. 24-26, and 2 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 19 and 26.
There will possibly be one or more road performances after this. More information will be given at auditions. If auditioning for soloist, please prepare 10-12 bars of an upbeat early 20th century song, (acapella) or a representative recording.
Go to rosemountarts.com/free-air for more information and audition sides.
Much production help is also needed: spotlight operators, curtains, prop movement and setting, costume assistants, etc.
For information, call Reed at 651-261-1954.
Tickets are available at Rosemountarts.com/free-air or at the Box Office at the Steeple Center, which is open Mondays 10 a.m.-12 noon; Tuesdays 9-11 a.m.; or Thursdays 1-3 p.m.
The primary cast includes:
Claire Boltwood – female, 20 to 30 years old.
Henry Boltwood (Claire’s father) – male in his 50s
Milt Daggett – male, 25-35
Goeffrey Saxton – male, 30-40
Percy – male, 30s
Sheriff – male, 40-50
Tramp – male, 30-50
Pinky – male, 30-50
Mickie – male, 8-12
Adolph Zoltan – male, 50-60
Several doubled essential roles.
Three male and two female dancers and a soloist.
Several other doubled roles – townspeople, dinner guests, etc.
