The Front Porch Players of Rosemount and the Second Act Players will be holding auditions in the next few weeks for two upcoming plays.
The first show is the annual melodrama, which is a part of the upcoming Rosemount Are Arts Council Art Blast.
This melodrama is an original, short, one-act comedy, which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Central Park Amphitheater.
It is free and open to all. They need several male and female roles filled.
Auditions are scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 South Robert Trail.
The second play they are auditioning for is “A Doll’s House,” a classic play written by Henrik Ibsen. This play will be have showings in October.
Auditions will be held from 6-9 p.m. July 25 and July 26.
Children auditions are from 6-7 p.m. July 25. If this is not convenient, call the director to set up an alternate time.
Auditions will be readings from the script. Samples are available at https://www.rosemountarts.com/a-doll-s-house.
People can audition for either or both plays. There are no rehearsal conflicts.
For questions on either of these plays, call the Director Keith Reed at 651-261-1954.
